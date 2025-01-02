Nigeria: You Can't Review Tariff Without Consultation, Subscribers Tell Telcos

The Association of Telephone Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) has allayed the fear of telecom subscribers over the planned tariff increment, saying operators would not review tariff without consulting stakeholders.

Telecom operators had threatened service disruption without an increment in tariff even as the operators await regulatory nod to effect an increase in tariff.

In an interview with newsmen, the National President of ATCIS-Nigeria, Prince Sina Bilesanmi, said the association confirmed from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that there has not been an increment.

"ATCIS had written a letter to the NCC dated December 24th, 2024 requesting the Commission to clarify the new tariff increment proposed to be announced on December 13, 2024 as reported by the national daily and the online platforms, which they said would take off in January 2025.

"Firstly, there are procedures for tariff review like; cost study, consultation, enlightenment, engagement of Stakeholders like ATCIS being telecom subscriber advocacy body and all these requirements are not yet met by telcos," he said.

He urged telecom subscribers not to panic, saying the NCC is the authorised body to announce tariff increment.

"The commission would have made an official statement regarding tariff increase. Therefore, people should disregard whoever said he is the spokesperson of NCC.

"Telecom subscriber members of the public should watch out for some unscrupulous reporters that are being used to destabilise the telecommunication industry. There's no new tariff, and if such will happen every stakeholder would be carried along," he said.

He assured that the association would not rest on its oar to ensure sanctity of information, saying their mission is to promote mutual co-existence, fair play and defend the rights of telecom subscribers.