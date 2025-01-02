Nigeria: Winners Emerge At 3rd Egbon Power Community Football Competition

Egbin Power Plc has concluded the 2024 edition of its annual Community Football Competition to deepen the crucial role football plays in fostering unity and promoting youth development.

The GenCo said the yearly competition, now in its third season, has grown to become a robust platform for discovering talents and promoting the spirit of camaraderie among youth in the communities.

The 2024 edition witnessed an impressive turnout of supporters and a display of football skills by players of the 16 participating teams drawn from its host communities - Egbin, Ijede, and Ipakan in Ikorodu, Lagos.

At the finals held at Ipakan Community Stadium, Ikorodu, the defending Champions Alagura Football Club (FC) retained the title after defeating Oke-Eletu FC 5-3 in a penalty shootout.

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw. In the third-place encounter, Ajeri FC won against Igbe FC by 2 - 1 to clinch the 2nd position.

Alagura FC went home with a cash prize of N1,000,000, while the 2nd and 3rd positions received N700,000 and N500,000 respectively.

The Best Goalkeeper award went to Yusuf of Sterling Ipakan FC, while Usman Multala won the Highest Goal Scorer Award.

The 2024 edition featured a total of 16 football clubs including Alagura, Sterling Ipakan, Dragon Ipakan, Ebute Olowo, Abule-Eko II, Alaanu-Omo, Igbe-Ogunro, Egbin Classical, Egbin Diamond, Abule-Eko, Estate Boys, Alajede, Oko-Ope, Ajeri, Igbopa, Oke-Eletu.