Niger: Benin Republic - Govt Protests 'Terrorist' Remarks By Niger Junta Chief

Benin on Tuesday protested remarks by Niger's ruling junta chief accusing its neighbour of involvement in terrorist acts and summoned a Nigerien diplomat "for clarifications".

General Abdourahamane Tiani accused Benin of serving as a rear base for terrorists and wanting to destabilise his country, in an interview on Niger state television last Wednesday.

Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Bakari sent an official letter of protest about the comments to his Nigerien counterpart, a diplomatic source told AFP.

"Due to the unfounded accusations made against our country, the chargee d'affaires of Niger has been summoned," the Beninese foreign ministry said on X.

Bakari received the diplomat "for clarifications".

Ties between the two neighbours had been strained following the military coup that overthrew Niger's elected president Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.