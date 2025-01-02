Nigeria: Enyimba Fails to Win in 13 Matches As NPFL Goes On Break

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) heavyweights, Enyimba, concluded 2024 winless after a frustrating goalless draw against Bendel Insurance in their Matchday 19 clash at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba yesterday.

Despite dominating the game and creating numerous opportunities, the home side failed to capitalize, extending their dismal run to 13 consecutive games without a win across all competitions. This marks the worst winless streak in the club's storied history and double the length of their previous record.

Enyimba's last victory was a commanding 3-0 win over Katsina United in early October, and since then, the reigning champions have struggled to find their form. Newly appointed manager Stanley Eguma, who returned to the NPFL after 213 days since leaving Rivers United, couldn't inspire a turnaround in his first game in charge.

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye, who recently joined Enyimba, expressed optimism about the team's future while urging fans to support players returning from abroad.

"It was good, but I expected to come in earlier. The coach had his plans. We have a lot of work to do. The league is still young, and with the second round ahead, we need to correct our mistakes and improve," Ideye said.

Addressing the stigma surrounding Nigerian players returning from Europe, he added, "Not everyone is thriving in Europe, and many would love to come back home to play. Fans need to welcome them with open hearts. Some don't return because of shame, but my move is a message to others--it's okay to come back and contribute to the league."

Following this draw, Enyimba ends the year in 9th place with 24 points from five wins, nine draws, and two losses. They also have three games in hand. At the top of the NPFL table, Remo Stars lead with 36 points, while Nasarawa United sits at the bottom in 20th place with 19 points.

As the second half of the season approaches, Enyimba's fans will hope for a turnaround in fortunes for the once-dominant "People's Elephant."