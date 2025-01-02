Nigeria: Tinubu Will Deliver On Campaign Promises - APC Deputy Chair

1 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ali Dalori, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would deliver on his campaign promises and make Nigeria better.

Dalori in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon Yemi Akinbode, also commended Nigerians for their resilience and ability to thrive despite the harsh economic realities.

Describing Nigerians as the most rugged and resilient breed of humans in the world, the APC deputy chairman said, "We should all continue to have hope in the spirit of resilience that defines our existence."

Dalori said, "We have a very strong belief and hope in a better Nigeria, if we can focus on the ongoing transformation that the government is implementing.

"Because we have remained positive and enthusiastic, the government has remained undaunted in keeping our hope alive, and ready to ensure that we regain our lost glory. .

"What I know is that the president is not taking the resilience of Nigerians for granted. The APC government would do everything possible to deliver on our campaign plans and promises.

"This is the spirit that has kept us going in the face of our challenges i salute the Nigerian spirit, and hope we would take advantage of the resilience of Nigerians to transform the socio-economic landscape."

