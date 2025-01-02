Nigerian Bishop Declared Missing a Month Ago Resurfaces

The cleric and his driver were declared missing by the church.

An Anglican Bishop who was declared missing in Anambra State has resurfaced.

The cleric, Godwin Okpala, is a retired archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi.

Mr Okpala, a professor, went missing alongside his driver on 6 December, the church authorities had announced.

The cleric embarked on a journey to Umuchu alongside the driver but failed to return.

There were speculations that both men were abducted by kidnappers.

The cleric and his driver resurfaced barely one month after they were declared missing.

The return

The cleric, Mr Okpala, gave an indication of his return in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday morning

"Praise The Lord!" he wrote on his Facebook page, apparently indicating his return.

Several Facebook users expressed happiness over the return of the cleric.

About four hours later, the Anglican Church confirmed the release of the cleric via a post on its Facebook page.

"Breaking News: Archbishop Godwin Okpala and driver Safely released," the church wrote, suggesting that the cleric was kidnapped and has been released.

"The church and the wider community are rejoicing over the safe return of Archbishop Godwin Okpala and his driver, a testament to the power of faith, prayer, and community solidarity," the church added.

The church said the incident highlighted the need for police reforms and the implementation of state and community policing systems to address the growing threats of abductions and violence in the South-east.

"Strengthening security measures remains critical to safeguarding lives and restoring peace in the region.

"As the community celebrates this moment of relief and thanksgiving, the Church urges continued prayers for lasting peace and security across the region," it stated.

"This event serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to create a safer and more compassionate society for all."

Meanwhile, details of Mr Okpala's whereabouts and return, alongside his driver, remain sketchy as of the time of this report.