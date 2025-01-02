Somalia Rejoins UN Security Council After 54-Year Absence

United Nations — After a 54-year hiatus, Somalia has resumed its role on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), taking up a non-permanent seat for the 2025-2026 term. The announcement was made at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment for the East African country in its journey towards international recognition and influence.

Somalia's return to the council was celebrated by both the nation's representatives and international delegates. In a statement released by the Somali delegation, the country reaffirmed its commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, focusing particularly on peacekeeping and security issues. "Somalia is honored to once again take its place among the nations tasked with maintaining global peace and security," said Somalia's Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Duale Beyle, at a press conference.

The Security Council, which comprises 15 members with five permanent seats and ten elected for two-year terms, plays a crucial role in ensuring international peace and security. Somalia's last tenure on the council was in the early 1960s, shortly after its independence from European colonial powers in 1960. Since then, the nation has faced numerous challenges including civil war, famine, and terrorism, notably from the al-Shabaab militant group.

This re-entry into one of the UN's key bodies comes at a time when Somalia has been making strides in stabilizing its governance and security. Recent years have seen the country hold its first direct elections in decades, implement reforms, and make significant progress in counter-terrorism efforts with the help of AMISOM (African Union Mission in Somalia), now known as ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia).

The election to the Security Council was by secret ballot in the UN General Assembly, where Somalia garnered more votes than its competitors for the African seats. This selection not only reflects Somalia's improving status on the international stage but also underscores the importance of regional representation in global peacekeeping efforts, especially in conflict-ridden areas.

Diplomats and analysts see Somalia's return as an opportunity for the country to advocate for issues pertinent to Africa, including conflict resolution, climate change impacts, and the fight against terrorism. "This is a moment for Somalia to step up and show leadership not just for its region but for all developing nations facing similar challenges," commented Ahmed Abdi, a political analyst based in Mogadishu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, Somalia's presence on the council could potentially influence discussions and decisions regarding peace operations in Africa, maritime security in the Indian Ocean, and the ongoing issues in neighboring countries like Ethiopia and Sudan.

The term on the Security Council is expected to be both a test and a platform for Somalia, as it navigates its role amidst complex global politics while managing its domestic recovery and development. The international community watches with cautious optimism, hoping that Somalia's experience can contribute positively to the council's deliberations and actions.