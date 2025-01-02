Nigeria: 7 African Countries On the U.S. Govt's 'Do Not Travel' List

As of December 2024, the U.S. Department of State has categorised 21 nations under its Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory, including seven African countries.

This designation shows extreme risks such as armed conflict, terrorism, crime, and civil unrest, making these destinations unsafe for travel.

These advisories are updated regularly to reflect current conditions and are based on factors like crime rates, political instability, natural disasters, and health crises.

The travel advisory system is divided into four levels:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions: The country is generally safe, but standard vigilance is advised.

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution: Specific safety concerns exist, requiring increased vigilance.

Level 3: Reconsider Travel: Significant risks are present, urging travelers to postpone or reconsider.

Level 4: Do Not Travel: Severe risks necessitate avoiding travel altogether or departing immediately if already present.

For Level 3 and Level 4 advisories, reviews are conducted every six months, while Level 1 and Level 2 countries are reviewed annually.

Here are the seven African countries currently under the U.S Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisories.

Libya -- Last Updated: August 1, 2024Reasons: Crime, terrorism, unexploded landmines, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict

Libya faces high levels of crime, including kidnapping for ransom, with foreigners often targeted. Armed groups frequently clash, causing violence that can erupt without warning. Terrorist groups remain active, and unexploded ordnance poses hazards throughout the country. Travellers face risks from arbitrary detentions, restricted movement, and limited access to consular support since the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli suspended operations in 2014. Departing Libya via commercial means is strongly recommended.

Mali - Last Updated: July 31, 2023

Reasons: Crime, terrorism, and kidnapping

Mali experiences frequent attacks by terrorists and armed groups targeting locations frequented by foreigners, including hotels and restaurants. Violent crimes such as armed robbery and kidnappings are common, particularly during holidays. Travel outside the capital, Bamako, is heavily restricted for U.S. personnel. The U.S. government's ability to provide emergency services is severely limited.

Somalia -- Last Updated: July 23, 2024Reasons: Crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health risks, kidnapping, and piracy

Somalia faces widespread violent crime, including murder and kidnappings. Terrorist attacks targeting public spaces and government facilities are frequent, while piracy remains a threat in coastal waters. U.S. government assistance is minimal, and medical facilities are scarce. Civil unrest and illegal roadblocks compound the dangers.

South Sudan -- Last Updated: July 31, 2023Reasons: Crime, kidnapping, and armed conflict

South Sudan is plagued by violent crime, including carjackings, robberies, and kidnappings. Armed conflict and intercommunal violence destabilise the country, while weapons are widely available. The U.S. Embassy in Juba operates under strict security protocols, limiting consular services. Journalists face additional risks of harassment and violence.

Sudan -- Last Updated: April 22, 2023Reasons: Armed conflict, civil unrest, crime, terrorism, and kidnapping

Since April 2023, armed conflict has engulfed Sudan, particularly in Khartoum. Communication and transportation systems are often disrupted, with airports and border crossings frequently closed. Violent clashes and intercommunal violence occur throughout the country, making travel extremely hazardous. U.S. Embassy operations in Khartoum are suspended, further limiting assistance to U.S. citizens.

Burkina Faso -- Last Updated: June 31, 2023Reasons: Terrorism, crime, and kidnapping

Burkina Faso faces persistent threats from terrorist groups targeting hotels, schools, and places of worship. States of emergency are in effect in several regions due to ongoing violence. The U.S. government restricts travel for its personnel and cannot provide emergency services in many areas.

Central African Republic (CAR) -- Last Updated: December 26, 2024Reasons: Armed conflict, crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping

Large parts of the Central African Republic are controlled by armed groups engaging in violent crime and kidnappings. Medical services are inadequate, and civil unrest can disrupt travel at any moment. The U.S. government imposes strict travel restrictions on its personnel, limiting their ability to assist U.S. citizens.

