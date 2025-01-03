Ghana: Approves Over GHC 68.1 Billion 2025 Mini-Budget

2 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Parliament has approved the 2025 Mini-Budget, totalling GHC68.13 billion, after thorough deliberation at the Finance Committee level with the Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

The budget will fund government operations for the first quarter of the year, pending the substantive budget presentation by the incoming Mahama administration.

The approval follows the Finance Minister's presentation of the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation for January to March 2025 on January 2, 2025.

The proposal was subsequently referred to the Joint Committee on Budget and Finance for review and recommendation, in line with Article 180 of the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament.

Budget Highlights:

Total Revenue and Grants: Projected at GHC42.54 billion (3.5% of GDP), including:

GHC40.67 billion in Domestic Revenue.

GHC1.87 billion in Tax Revenue.

GHC68.65 million in Grants.

GHC1.04 billion from Social Security Contributions and other revenue sources.

Expenditure Provisions: Allocations focus on critical government functions, including tax refunds (GHC2.37 billion), healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

The approval process, marked by intense debate, underscores the contrasting views of the majority and minority parties.

Key points of contention included spending priorities in healthcare, education, and infrastructure, as well as revenue mobilisation strategies.

The Mini-Budget aims to address Ghana's pressing fiscal needs while promoting economic stability. It also reflects Parliament's commitment to averting a government shutdown amid concerns over delays in its presentation.

Despite earlier accusations by the minority that the Finance Minister deliberately postponed the presentation, the majority dismissed these claims, emphasing the budget's critical role in maintaining government operations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.