Nigeria: Alleged Fraud - El-Rufai Visits Ex-Chief of Staff in Prison, Keeps Mum

2 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday visited the Kaduna State Correctional Service Facility to see his former Chief of Staff, Bashir Saidu, who was remanded in the facility.

The former Chief of Staff was arrested on Monday and taken to a magistrates' court at Rigasa which remanded him at a correctional facility in the state on allegations of money laundering and other charges.

Daily Trust correspondent, who was at the correctional centre, reported that the former governor, accompanied by three of his former commissioners, arrived at the facility around 10:19 am and left around 10:47 am.

The former commissioners were the former Commissioner of Education, Jafaru Sani; former Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba; and former Commissioner for Environment, Ibrahim Hussaini.

Attempts to speak to Nasir El-Rufai, who wore a green cap and light green agbada, were unsuccessful as he declined to comment. He entered one of the Prado vehicles that escorted him and drove off.

