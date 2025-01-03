Gambia: Barrow Acknowledges Politics As Threat to Gambia's Progress

President Adama Barrow has urged Gambians to beware that the only threat to our unity, development, and progress is politics, saying "it must not divide us."

"Our common identity as Gambians, social values, religious beliefs, and cultural heritage are socially supportive enough to unify us," he declared his New Year message.

"2025 is the year leading to the 2026 Presidential Election. There is an obvious need for restraint, respect for the rule of law, and avoiding divisive politics and unrest."

"It is unfortunate that politics has become a divisive tool across Africa, leading to divisions along ethnicity and party affiliation. This must not be encouraged in The Gambia," he said.

"Let us define politics from a positive perspective, as a means of bonding and working together for the welfare of the nation. The challenges before us are numerous. We have the economy to grow, infrastructure to construct, and a youthful human resource base to develop."

On education and healthcare, the President said the need is equally urgent for us to improve our education and healthcare systems, protect the environment, increase the use of technology, and, among other tasks, scale up energy generation and food production for self-sufficiency.

"These challenges are too many for us to allow politics or other minor issues to derail us, delay our progress, and deter us from maintaining the peace and stability upon which our future depends. I plead that we put our political differences aside and unite to address our development needs."

"I particularly advise the youth to pay special attention to their wellbeing. Drugs, crime, irregular migration, lack of skills, and disregard for education are counterproductive. The continuity of our advancement individually, as well as our national progress, security, peace, and development rest on the youth."

"The future lies in knowledge production and application, innovation, research, technology, and productivity. You, the youths, have the opportunity to broaden your horizons in these areas so that The Gambia can match other nations in all spheres of development."

On peace, the President said regardless of the few horrible crimes recorded during the year, The Gambia remains peaceful, especially in comparison to many other countries. "This stability has contributed to the state of the economy, which is growing steadily, as confirmed by International Monetary Fund assessment reports. Revenue collection is improving satisfactorily, thus facilitating the implementation of major development projects, some of which are fully funded by Government."

"The Tourist season in the country is booming again and, from October to December 2024, 233,411 tourists have been recorded. It is projected that 263,764 tourists will visit the country during the 2024-2025 tourist season."

"Progress made in infrastructure development is formidable. Our road network is developing at a rapid pace, and it is re-defining travel, business, and social life in communities across all regions of the country. Our institutional reforms are progressing very well, with various Commissions in full operation."

"The Gambia's international ratings continue to rise by the year. Our profile has changed remarkably, and our credibility has grown worldwide. As evidence of this, currently, The Gambia holds key positions at both the African Union and the United Nations (UN). In addition, according to the 2024 Global Expression Report of Article 19, The Gambia is ranked third as Africa's leading defenders of freedom of expression."

On Agriculture, the President also acknowledged that major setback in 2024 is the groundnut crop failure in some communities last Summer. "While my government is providing support for the victims, I ask for everyone's assistance, where feasible."

"Fortunately, sorghum and rice production has not been badly affected. In fact, it is hoped that, very soon, we will be able to produce sufficient rice for home consumption."

"It is obvious, nonetheless, that our farmers must diversify their farming approaches, schedules, and produce, if we are to attain our agricultural production targets."

"Despite the global economic crises, we have successfully maintained the tariff for groundnuts. This is to make sure that the purchasing power of the farmers is not eroded in any way."

"Like the women, we put in every effort to support you. As in matters of health and survival, you come first at the family, school, and skill acquisition levels. We encourage you, therefore, to make the best use of the opportunities at your disposal."

"Do not allow yourselves to be used as instruments of resistance, crime, or destruction, nor must you allow anyone to use you for sabotaged or subversion."

"As Gambians, young and old, let us stand united and not turn against one another. The unrest in other lands suffice as lessons for us."