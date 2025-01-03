Nigeria: American Influencer Who Faked Own Kidnap in Nigeria Under Fire Over Tweets

2 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Obed David

The famous influencer, who spent part of the festive period in Lagos, claimed that she had been kidnapped while in Nigeria and that the perpetrators were asking for $1 million in ransom.

Famous American social media influencer, Waoh Vicky, who gained notoriety in 2017 for her controversial content, which included using racial slurs and claiming to be Black despite her Caucasian background, has again incurred the wrath of Nigerians over her insensitive X posts.

Over the weekend, Ms Vicky, who spent part of the festive period in Lagos, claimed that she had been kidnapped while in Nigeria and that the perpetrators were asking for $1 million in ransom.

After being called out, she claimed it was just a "prank" in a series of deleted posts saying she was bored. This attempt to downplay the seriousness of her actions further angered many Nigerians.

Yet again, she has sparked mixed reactions while writing about her experience post-vacationing in Nigeria on X; she addressed the nation's struggles and the need for support.

In her tweet, she said her visit exposed her to "the high level of poverty and the people's struggles" in Nigeria. Some have considered the post-berating, while others support it.

Nigerians react

Furthermore, she expressed that it is heartbreaking that those visiting Nigeria only focus on just the nightlife. "It's sad to see visitors focusing only on the parties when there's such a clear need for help," she wrote.

Her post has stirred many mixed feelings. Some have applauded and supported her observation, while others have questioned her motives and labelled her post "callous."

Below are reactions from the post, which range from support for her observation to questioning her motives and labelling her post as 'callous'.

