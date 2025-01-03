Nigeria: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) Declares Interest for 2027 Lagos Governor Race, Keeps Mum On Party Choice

The 2023 gubernatorial standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) has officially announced his decision to run in the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

Rhodes-Vivour, who is widely known as GRV, contested the 2023 governorship election under the banner of the Labour Party (LP) but was defeated by the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with Channels Television's Politics Today, Rhodes-Vivour expressed his determination to pursue his goal of becoming Lagos State Governor, stating that he would not give up on his ambition.

However, he refrained from revealing whether he would remain with the Labour Party or seek the nomination of a different political party.

"By God's grace, yes," he affirmed when asked if he would run in the 2027 governorship race.

"I believe that if all parties do not come together, it is going to be a waste of time running in 2027

because there is a full state capture happening in this country now.

"We cannot afford for the opposition to be separate. For now, my job is to ensure that I have a strong party - Labour Party."

