Liberia: 'Job Creation Isn't Government's Responsibility' - Youth & Sports Minister

Monrovia — Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu says that job creation is not the government's responsibility, as he clarified the government's role is to create an environment for private-sector employment.

The Minister made the remarks on Monday during the signing of a L$2.5 million sponsorship deal with Radio Entertainment Liberia to support the 2023-2024 National County Sports Meet. Bangalu argued that critics of the Unity Party-led government, who accuse it of failing to create jobs in its first year, misunderstand the government's role.

"Government is not responsible to create jobs--no, it is not the role of government. Anyone who says otherwise does not understand the government's mandate," Bangalu asserted. However, he emphasized that creating an enabling environment for job opportunities remains a key focus.

Bangalu pointed to the National County Sports Meet as an example of a government initiative fostering short-term job opportunities for young people. "The County Meet is not just about playing football and kickball; it's about economic empowerment for many Liberians," he said.

Sponsorship Deal Details

As part of the sponsorship, Radio Entertainment Liberia will award cash prizes to "Man or Woman of the Match" winners in both football and kickball categories. Each preliminary round winner will receive L$5,000, while winners in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and grand finals will be awarded L$20,000.

Minister Bangalu commended the betting-by-radio platform for its significant contribution, describing the cash prizes as a form of economic empowerment for young participants. "Winning L$20,000 at this stage is life-changing for many of these young people," he said.

Radio Entertainment Liberia's CEO, Reindorf Cletus Haligah, expressed his excitement about partnering with Liberia's largest sporting event, promising even greater contributions in the future.

County Meet Schedule

The 2023-2024 National County Sports Meet will officially kick off on January 12, 2025, with games hosted in Greenville (Sinoe County), Zwedru (Grand Gedeh County), Gbarnga (Bong County), and Robertsport (Grand Cape Mount County).

Minister Bangalu assured the public that all preparations are on schedule and reiterated that the County Meet represents more than a sports competition--it's a platform for economic empowerment and national unity.