Nigerian Senator Canvasses More Enlightenment On Tax Bills

Abia senator Orji Kalus said the tax reform bills were necessary but that many Nigerians are unaware of their economic benefits to the nation.

Abia North Senator Orji Kalu has called on the federal government to organise lectures on the tax reform bills across all regions to enable Nigerians to know the benefits of the bills.

Mr Kalu made the call on Wednesday during a visit to a former governorship aspirant in the state, Daniel Eke.

He explained that the bills were necessary but that many Nigerians were unaware of their economic benefits.

"We need to give the president a chance to carry out these reforms, and the tax reform is not a bad bill. It is progressive, but the problem is that Nigerians were not lectured enough and lack orientation about its many benefits.

"The tax reform bill is not bad, but we need to carry other regions along. The other regions need to be educated on what the tax bill is all about," the senator said.

President Bola Tinubu transmitted four tax reform bills to the National Assembly for consideration last year.

The bills are the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Opposition

However, the bills have faced criticisms from some Nigerians, particularly northern politicians and governors, who said they are against the region's interests.

Borno South Senator Ali Ndume leads the pack of northern lawmakers opposed to the bills.

Also, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, Borno State Governor Babangida Zulum said that except for Lagos State, the bills would not benefit other states.

He also said they could have devastating consequences for the northern region, as the states would not be able to pay salaries according to him.

His Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed, also spoke vehemently against the bills.

While the bills have passed a second reading in the Senate and referred to the committee on finance, they are yet to be debated in the House of Representatives

To address the concerns, the Senate constituted a committee to liaise with a delegation of the federal government led by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.

The panel is chaired by the Minority Leader, Abba Moro.

Senators from the southeast have said they are not against the bills but need to consult with their governors and other stakeholders in the region.

South-south senators warned people opposed to the tax bills to desist from introducing regional, ethnic or tribal sentiments when criticising them.

However, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has assured that the National Assembly will do everything within its ability to ensure the passage of the tax bills.

Competition among states

When approved, Mr Kalu explained that the tax reforms would promote competition among states, encouraging productivity and ultimately strengthening the nation's economy.

He referenced the economic development in China, arguing that the bills could also help Nigeria's economy grow.

"We can't make any headway as a nation if we don't go the China way, which is competition. Nigerians must face economic competition. Each of the 36 states should compete in terms of productivity. That is the only way the entire country can grow and develop, like China.

"President Tinubu is trying to ensure that all the states become competitive. A country like China has been growing for the last 35 years at a 10 per cent growth rate, making it a great country. They are growing not because of human rights, but they are growing in competition," he added.

Obsolete laws

Mr Kalu also stressed the need to review some of the nation's laws, saying the have become obsolete.

He urged the government to consult Nigerians on how to enact better laws for the country.

"We must test our resilience. All our laws need reformation. They are over 100 years old, but we need to consult with the people.

"To catch up with other nations, we should build more universities. We are still backward," the senator said.

Positive outcomes

Mr Kalu acknowledged that President Tinubu is aware of the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of some of the economic policies of his administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with Mr Tinubu and assured that the reforms will soon yield positive results.

"President Tinubu is fully aware of the pains that people are passing through and I am also aware but there are some reforms going on and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I understand the difficulties and sufferings of our people very well and so I urge Nigerians to be patient and know that we are going through a process," he said.

Multi-million dollar company

Mr Kalu, the chairman of SLOK Holding, said he left his multi-million dollar private company just because he wanted to become a senator.

"I will continue doing my duty as a senator and that duty is very sacred and I will never compromise. I had to leave my private companies worth millions of dollars to concentrate on my duty as a senator, and my duty is more important.

"I had to show the people of Abia-North a distinguished way of being led by a senator. I have replicated what I did as a governor, and I have returned the power to the people to decide who governs them. I have demonstrated this as governor and now as a senator," he stated.