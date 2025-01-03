Nigeria: El-Rufa'i Storms Kaduna, Visits Ex-Commissioner in Prison Custody

Hours after Bashir Sa'idu, a former Commissioner during the erstwhile Nasiru El-Rufai administration was remanded in a Correctional Facility in the state based on alleged corruption and money laundering while in office, former Governor of the state, Mallam Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa'i has visited the Correctional Facility where he reportedly sought audience with the embattled former Commissioner.

El-Rufa'i who was accompanied by some key figures of his administration, also went to the court where Bashir was arranged, but could not meet the judge.

According to a BBC Hausa report monitored on Thursday evening, El-Rufa'i also went to the office of Operation Fushin Kada, but couldn't meet the security operatives.

The outcome of his discussions at the Police Command was not made public as the former governor did not speak to journalists.

Mohammed Bashir Sa'idu, a former Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance and Local Government, was arrested over allegations of money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and misappropriation of public funds.

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation of the former state government official, who was also a Chief of Staff to El-Rufa'i.

According to a security source, a petition received by the police, Sa'idu is accused of laundering N3.96 billion and misappropriating N244 million during his tenure in the Kaduna State government between 2015 and 2023. The allegations include the sale of $45 million in state-owned foreign currency at an undervalued exchange rate of N410 per dollar, instead of the parallel market rate of N498 per dollar, causing a loss of over N3.96 billion to the government.

Police sources say this transaction breaches Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. Additionally, Sa'idu is accused of failing to account for proceeds from the sale of government houses in Marafa Estate, Kaduna, amounting to approximately N244 million. This constitutes a breach of trust under Section 300 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

Reports indicate that the Kaduna State House of Assembly previously investigated Sa'idu's financial dealings and forwarded its findings to anti-corruption agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). As part of the investigation, Sa'idu's international passport has been seized.

Critics have attempted to frame the arrest as politically motivated, claiming it was orchestrated through Operation Fushin Kada, a unit established to combat banditry. However, the police have dismissed these claims, emphasizing that the arrest is based on credible allegations of financial crimes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sa'idu, who served in various capacities in Kaduna State, including as Chief of Staff and Commissioner of Finance, remains in detention as investigations continue. Authorities have assured the public that due process will be followed in bringing the accused to justice.

The allegations underscored the government's commitment to holding public officers accountable for financial misconduct and ensuring transparency in the management of public resources.