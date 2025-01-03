Nigeria: 2027 - No Merger Deal With PDP, NNPP, Others Yet - Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has refuted claims of merger discussions with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) or any other political party in the country.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State equally dispelled claims that the LP had already reached a deal with the PDP and NNPP on the 2027 general election, during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's party (NNPP), in last year's election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had a few days ago denied having a deal with Obi and the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar.

These are coming at a time opposition parties have expressed frustration with the state of affairs under the watch of President Bola Ahned Tinubu.

The former Anambra State governor said no agreement or collaboration have been reached with any party.

Obi said, "There are no merger talks with any party at this moment. We must focus on unity and collective action to bring about the change Nigerians desire."

Obi further said, "There is a lot of lie, propaganda. There is a lot of trying to bamboozle the people, which has to stop. Let us build this country. None of us would not be here forever. Those who did it yesterday are no longer here. But if you look at the country, it is collapsing every day."

He, however, said that the 2027 elections should not be the focus for now, as re-building Nigeria and ensuring the wellbeing of the citizenry should be the focus.

Explaining why opposition parties have difficulties in the country, Obi said he was not afraid of paying the supreme price of laying down his life for the just cause of the nation.

"Opposition here is actually difficult. If I tell you what I face, what I go through, what my family go through, you wouldn't believe I would still be standing and going around this country. But I have made up my mind that if this is the end, so be it.

"Because we can't allow the country to fail. It is difficult to be in opposition in this country because everything is against you. People don't even want to see you. They don't even want to talk to you," he said.