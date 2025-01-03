Nigeria: Dangote Cement Doubles Students' Bursary Payment in Benue

Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant, in Benue State, has more than doubled its bursary payments to the host communities.

This was disclosed by the acting plant director, Murusamy Murugan during the presentation of the 2024 Dangote scholarship to the host community through the leadership of the Yion Clan Foundation and the Yion Traditional Council at Gboko plant on Tuesday(31/12/2024).

Engr Murugan said that the upward review of the bursary will be effective this year 2025.

"Over the past years, there have been calls from the Mbayion people for upward review of this amount and I am glad to inform you that this has been reviewed upwards to 22, 800 naira with effect from 2025. It is our expectation that it would be judiciously used for those that merit it.

"We shall continue to do our best and collaborate with the community and other stakeholders to provide more community projects in line with our Community Development Agreement and Corporate Social Responsibility policy whenever funds are available, " he said.

The Mue Ter Gboko His Royal Highness Ikpa Ahua thanked the Dangote Industries Limited for acceding to the plea of the community for an upward review of the bursary.

The monarch reaffirmed the community's commitment to maintaining a strong and cordial relationship with the company.

He said that numerous sons and daughters of the host community are gainfully employed by the company, earning their livelihoods.

Therefore, he stated, it would be unwise not to preserve the existing harmonious bond between the community and the company.

Similarly, the president Yion Development Association (YIDA) Comrade Orver Yongu lauded the company for their show of commitment to the host community.

He further extended the appreciation of the community for the huge financial support by the company at the Yion Day celebration which was recently held at Ihungwanor in Gboko.

Outgoing deputy general manager, Social Performance Department, Dr. Eugene Ivase, assured the host community of the continued commitment of the company to their welfare.

"We want to state that we take whatever you say here seriously. From henceforth, things will only get better. We however still solicit for the continued cooperation of the traditional rulers and elders of the community," said Dr. Ivase.