Nigeria: High Blood Pressure, Extremists Killed 140 Officers in Abuja - Police

The Police authorities have revealed that it lost 140 officers to high blood pressure and extremists' activities in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, in 2024.

The Police stated that some policemen passed away in their sleep, while others slumped and died at work.

The Abuja Command made the revelations in an end-of-the-year statement by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu.

He added that some members of deceased officers' family received their entitlements and other support.

He said: "The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), located at the heart of the Federation and bordered by Niger, Kaduna, Kogi, and Nasarawa States, serves as the political and business hub of Nigeria.

"Its unique position attracts diverse individuals, including those with both legitimate and illegitimate intentions.

"At the start of 2024, the FCT faced significant security challenges across its six area councils, including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, 'one-chance' robbery, illegal possession and use of firearms, homicides, and other violent crimes."

On the command's achievements in 2024, Disu said 1,426 cases were reported, leading to the arrest of 1,077 suspects; 104 cases reported, 216 suspects arrested; 268 cases reported, 132 suspects arrested; and 263 'Once-chance' cases reported, 71 suspects arrested.

He also commented on 2025 goals.

Disu said the Command will intensify, community policing engagements, intelligence-led policing strategies, targeted clearance operations, and public enlightenment initiatives.

Vanguard News