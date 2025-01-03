Nigeria: Fire Guts One-Storey Building in Lagos

3 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olamide Ojiokaiye

A week after two devastating fire incidents were recorded in Lagos, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), has confirmed that a one-storey building was razed by fire in the Lekki area of the state.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) Dr, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

He stated that the agency received a distress call at No. 2A, Abike Sulaiman Street, Lekki Phase 1, at about 12:57 p.m. notifying of the inferno.

"Following distress calls received on the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines, LASEMA activated its response team from Lekki Base.

"Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a one-storey building was engulfed by fire. No casualties or injuries were recorded at the incident scene," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He added that the prompt intervention of LASEMA and other responders at the incident scene successfully curtailed the inferno from spreading.

"The inferno was contained from escalating to adjoining buildings. The fire has been completely extinguished, and the dampening down operation has been concluded," Oke-Osayintolu said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that fire ravaged the generator house of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO) located in the Oshodi area of Lagos State on Wednesday just as another outbreak gutted a plank market, destroying multi-million naira worth of goods at Pipeline Street in the Ikotun area of the state on Thursday.

