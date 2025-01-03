Nigeria: 8 Rescued From 'Molue' Bus Accident in Lagos

Tragedy was averted in the early hours of Friday when a high-capacity commercial bus popularly known as "Molue" was involved in an accident with passengers aboard sustaining severe injuries at Ahmadiyya inward Abule-Egba area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the accident has resulted to significant traffic disruption in the area.

LASTMA's Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding and impatience.

According to him, "The accident was triggered when the vehicle, registered as KTU 801 XM, lost control at excessive speed, reportedly due to driver's impatience.

"In an attempt to avoid colliding with another LT commercial bus and pedestrians awaiting transport at the roadside, the driver veered sharply, resulting in the bus crashing into the expressway median and overturning. Several passengers sustained injuries, while others escaped through the bus's windows."

Adebayo said that officers from LASTMA promptly arrived at the scene for a well-coordinated and efficient rescue operation.

"Eight individuals, including five males and three females, suffered varying degrees of injuries. Among the injured was the bus driver, who sustained a fractured left arm.

"All victims were immediately handed over to LASAMBUS medical personnel and transported to the General Hospital at Ile-Epo for urgent medical attention," he said.

Meanwhile, to ensure the free flow of traffic and public safety, LASTMA's Response Unit was swiftly mobilised to oversee the removal of the overturned vehicle.

The LASTMA director added that security support was provided by officers from the Meiran Police Division to ensure that the rescue operation proceeded without hindrance.

However, LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has extended his sympathies to the injured passengers and conveyed his wishes for their swift recovery.

He emphasised the paramount importance of strict adherence to traffic regulations, particularly compliance with speed limits as prescribed by the Lagos State Government.

Bakare-Oki also implored commercial and private vehicle operators to prioritise regular maintenance of their vehicles, with particular attention to critical systems such as brakes to avert preventable accidents.

The agency reiterated that the unfortunate incident underscores LASTMA's resolute commitment to preserving lives and ensuring safety on Lagos roads through proactive interventions and collaborative engagements with emergency response agencies.