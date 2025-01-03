Nigeria: New Non-Permanent Members of UN Security Council Assume Duties

The new members are taking seats vacated by Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland

The five new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term officially assumed their duties on Thursday.

The new members - Somalia, Pakistan, Panama, Greece, and Denmark - are taking seats vacated by Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland, whose terms ended on 31 December.

Elected by the General Assembly in June, the new members will serve from 1 January to 31 December 2026, as non-permanent members.

There are 10 elected members of the Council, who serve alongside the five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The flags of the countries set to serve during 2025 and 2026 were installed during a special ceremony outside the chamber at the UN headquarters in New York.

Algeria's Ambassador Amar Bendjama, the Security Council president for January, thanked the outgoing members and warmly welcomed the newcomers, describing it as an "immense privilege" as well as "a huge responsibility."

"The world is facing many challenges that are threatening international peace and security.

"The situation in the Middle East is highly concerning," he said.

He urged all Council members to work tirelessly and effectively "and to uphold the values of multilateralism."

UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari, from the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, stated that membership of the Council was a "solemn responsibility" and reflected the trust placed on them by the broader membership and the organisation.

He lauded the increasingly prominent role played by elected members in reshaping the working methods of the Council.