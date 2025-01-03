Nigeria: Kuti Lifts 2nd Attd Tourney As Ajetunmobi Applauds Sponsors

Kuti Matthew of Lagos State emerged the winner of the 2nd African Table Tennis in Diaspora Tournament at the Ibadan Recreation Club after defeating Basit Abdufatai in the men's singles final.

For his effort, the Nigeria Number One ranked player won for himself the sum of N300,000 while Abdufatai settled for second place and prize money of N200,000.

Sultan Agunbiade won the Most Valuable Player of the tournament with his performance during the competition despite losing out in the Round of 16.

While praising the players and the sponsors of the tournament, the organiser, Wale Ajetunmobi, said it was a successful championship for everyone.

"The competition was a successful one, the players were happy, sponsors also happy, the competition was judged the best in the year 2024."

Speaking further, Ajetunmobi, assured stakeholders of a better tournament in the year 2025 while also asking for more from the sponsors.

"I want the sponsors and others to look into investing in these young players. This year, we were able to cater for 32 players, but there are so many out there also looking for the same opportunity and we can also extend it to the females too."

Meanwhile, the African Table Tennis in Diaspora, has extended its utmost gratitude to the Ibadan Recreation Club, the President of Africa Table Tennis Federation, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, the Vice Presiddnt and Technical Director of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Tayo Adesoji, the organiser, Ajetunmobi, Tunji Ojebode and retired ping ponger, Segun Toriola.

The President emeritus of ATTD, Charles Olayinka, said his vision is to groom the next Aruna Quadris, and Segun Toriolas for Nigeria. "We are now expanding to Africa to start assisting players and exposing them to the future ahead.

"We were able to live stream this event for all the ATTD members and table tennis enthusiasts to join and watch through our YouTube channel.