Nigeria: Anthony Joshua Deserves Commendation for Remembering Home, Keeping Fit - Peter Oboh

The former British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has congratulated Anthony Joshua for visiting Nigeria and remaining in good shape.

Recall that Anthony Joshua has been in his homeland for a couple of days, visiting President Bola Tinubu, Ogun State Governor, among others.

Reacting, Peter Oboh said: "I want to use this New Year season to congratulate Anthony Joshua, the 2012 London Olympics gold medalist and two-time World Heavyweight boxing champion for remembering his Nigerian roots.

"Also, he deserves commendation for being in a fantastic shape, and being a good ambassador for sports generally and boxing specifically.

"The real truth is that whether or not Joshua recovers all his titles, he has made himself through very hard work, discipline and grace just like legendary Muhammad Ali and many others.

"However, Ali is gone. But the youth have models such as Anthony Joshua to look up to.

"And I want to thank Mr President, Bola Tinubu, and his team for their hospitality towards our Anthony Joshua. To me, this is a New Year encouragement to all.

"Something to learn is that President Tinubu appreciates success carried out the right way. Stay blessed President Bola Tinubu," the ex-British boxing champ, Peter oboh concluded.