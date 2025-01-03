Nigeria: Obeledu Community Celebrates Life, Culture and Unity

The Obeledu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State has celebrated its 2024 Mass Return, a colorful event that showcased the community's rich culture, longevity, and unity.

The event, which held at the Central School field in Obeledu, featured the celebration of 60 octogenarians, who were honored for attaining the remarkable age of 80. The octogenarians, comprising men and women, were classed into their own 'Itoogbo', a special age grade created for them.

Speaking at the event, the President General of Obeledu, Engr Kenneth Echendu, congratulated the octogenarians and commended them for their remarkable achievement. He noted that the life expectancy in the country is less than 50, making their attainment of 80 years and above a remarkable feat.

Engr Echendu also congratulated outstanding personalities from within and outside the community, who were accorded civic reception and recognition for their remarkable achievements in various fields.

The event also featured the induction of a new age grade, marking an important milestone in the community's cultural and social calendar.

In his remarks, Engr Echendu expressed gratitude to the community members for their overwhelming support for the event. He emphasized that the occasion was a celebration of unity, prosperity, and peace, reflecting the community's stability and harmony.

He attributed the positive developments in the community to the wonderful vision of the present crop of leaders who are passionately committed to lifting the town in all spheres of life.

"Obeledu people are blessed with wonderful people who have been blessed by God to be in enviable positions across the country and beyond, it is the desire of the incumbent leadership to harness all the potentials for the growth and development of our beloved community," he said.

Engr Echendu appreciated the mass return committee for their five star performance.

He attributed the conviviality existing at Obeledu to the commitment of the present crop of leadership.

PG appealed to members of the comunity to maintain the status quo for continuous growth and development of the community.

In his own speech, Igwe Oragwam, Ezeoranyelu 111 thanked God for the growth and development of the community noting that it can't be better.

He congratulated the town executive under the leadership of Engr Kenneth Echendu and the entire members of the community for working in harmony to take Obeledu to greater heights.

He showered royal blessings upon the sons and daughters of Obeledu as well as the friends of the town.

Four prominent personalities from the community were at the occasion accorded recognition and awarded prestigious titles for their contributions to growth and development of Obeledu, they are; Engr Elias Ikechukwu Oradiegwu(Agbalanze), Dr Chika Ike(Ada Puru iche), Commandt Joachim Okafor(Ochiagha), Chief Tonna Ejiofor (Ofonia).

The highlights of the occasion included inauguration of a new age grade, symbolic cutting of cake for the octogenarians as well as parade by Agundu age grade, Obinwanne age grade, Osondu age grade, Udoamaka age grade, Gozife age grade, Anyi bu ofu age grade, Oganiru age grade and Chimeremma age grade amongst others.

The event was attended by prominent personalities, including traditional rulers, politicians, and community leaders.