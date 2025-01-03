Nigeria: Take Ownership of Your Future,Contribute to Building a Better Nation, Nycn Charges Youths

...declares 2025 Year of Youth Prosperity

The National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN,has called on Nigerian youths to take ownership of the country through their various immense contributions.

This is as the youth council declared 2025 as a "Year of Youth Prosperity, noting that "2025 will be a year of progress and success for Nigeria. "

To this end, it conjoined young people to be at the forefront of the nation's journey to progress in the ongoing year.

Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, President and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN, said this in a statement on Wednesday,as part of his New Year's message.

According to Amb. Sukubo, "2025 will be a year of progress and success for Nigeria, and we urge young people to be at the forefront of this journey".

Sukubo emphasized the importance of youth participation in governance, stressing that young people must move beyond passive observation and take responsibility for the country's direction.

The NYCN boss urged Nigerian youth to be more involved in political processes, engaging in public discussions, influencing policies, and shaping society. He emphasized the need for young people to be actively engaged in policy advocacy, voting, volunteering, and holding public offices.

To achieve this vision, the NYCN is advocating for greater investment in programs that promote youth empowerment and participation. This includes supporting youth-led initiatives, civic education, and leadership development programs.

"As Nigeria's youth population continues to grow, the NYCN's declaration is a timely reminder of the critical role young people play in shaping the country's future. With the "Year of Youth Prosperity" underway, young Nigerians are poised to take center stage and drive positive change, Sokubo Explained

Recall that 2024 was a tumultuous year for Nigerian youths, marked by unprecedented challenges.

The year was plagued by widespread unemployment, exacerbating economic hardship among young people.

Furthermore, the increase in petroleum prices had a ripple effect, leading to a surge in the cost of commodities and services, thereby deepening the economic woes of Nigerian youths