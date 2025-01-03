Nigeria: New Year - Eno Urges Citizens to Shun Politics of Division

...Discloses N42Bn of N93Bn Inherited Gratuities Cleared

...Reiterates Commitment to Deep Seaport Project

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has called on citizens to remain united and avoid divisive politics and personal attacks in 2025.

In his New Year address on Wednesday, Eno emphasized his administration's commitment to inclusivity, involving leaders across political lines.

"Fellow Akwa Ibomites," he said, "in the 19 months since you gave me the mandate to be your Governor, and in line with our Governance and Economic Blueprint--the Arise Agenda--we have worked tirelessly to translate our vision into measurable and impactful achievements.

"I thank you for your support and prayers, and I hope for even more in the New Year. Let us remain united and reject politics of division and personal destruction. Politics should not divide us or sever our bonds of kinship. We are first Akwa Ibomites before being members of any political party. Let us uphold our identity as a peaceful, prosperous, and forward-looking people."

Governor Eno reiterated his administration's focus on various development initiatives for 2025, including:

Organizing Power, Tourism, and Business Summits.

Launching the State's Ambulance Services.

Supporting elders and vulnerable groups through social programs like the Arise Free Food Voucher and Compassionate Homes.

Collaborating with the Bank of Industry to provide single-digit loans to traders, with N2 billion committed as matching funds.

He disclosed that nearly N42 billion of the N93 billion gratuities inherited from previous administrations had been paid.

On infrastructure, the governor highlighted plans to:

Improve healthcare by commissioning more model primary healthcare facilities.

Reinvigorate the power sector with a Power Summit to develop a comprehensive roadmap.

Turn around Ibom Power Plant operations based on recommendations from a forensic audit.

Host a Business Summit to engage Akwa Ibomites at home and in the diaspora.

Eno also noted progress in education, including commissioning new primary schools, supporting secondary and tertiary institutions, and covering WAEC fees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He praised contractors for resuming road construction projects during the dry season and expressed optimism about completing significant airport projects like the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility and the International Terminal.

On the Ibom Deep Seaport project, the governor urged patience, stating, "Seaport development is a long-term investment. We are diligently working through the necessary processes to realize this goal."

Governor Eno concluded by reaffirming his administration's commitment to the prosperity and well-being of all Akwa Ibomites in 2025.