Nigeria: One Killed, Four Injured in Farmers-Herders Clash in Jigawa Community

The clash occurred on Friday in Gululu, where peasant farmers accused herders of stealing from provision stores last night

One person has been confirmed killed, and four others injured in a violent clash between crop farmers and cattle herders in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Residents said the clash occurred on Friday at the Fulani settlement in Gululu, where the peasant farmers accused the herders of stealing from a provision store last night.

The village head of the community, Muhammad Sarkin-Dori, told PREMIUM TIMES that some residents searching for the stolen items traced the footprints of the suspected thieves to a neighbourhood herders' settlement.

"We woke up this morning with a provision shop broken into by suspected thieves. Some residents decided to follow the footprints of the suspected thieves, which led them to the Fulani settlement, where the violent clash occurred.

"The herders confronted the people with the shots of arrows after seeing them at their settlement. It's not yet clear whether the stolen items were found, but we have appealed for calm and reported the incident to the security agencies", the traditional leader said.

Mr Sarkin-Dori said about five injured persons were referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after their initial admission to Jahun General Hospital.

He said one Dauda Kafinta, who was declared missing during the melee, was later found dead with bow and arrow injuries.

Residents commended the intervention of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu, who visited the area and diffused the tense situation.

Mr Aliyu, who hails from the area, reportedly appealed for calm and ordered an investigation and police reinforcement to restore law and order.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, could not be immediately reached to comment on the incident. His phone number didn't connect on Friday afternoon.