Nigeria: Enugu Governor Frees Seven Prison Inmates, Pardons One On Parole

2 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The governor exercised the prerogative of mercy granted him by the Nigerian Constitution.

In the exercise of his prerogative of mercy, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has freed seven prison inmates and pardoned one other on parole.

Mr Mbah's media aide, Uche Anichukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Anichukwu said the decision was communicated to the Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State Command, Nicholas Obiako, in a letter dated 31 December, 2024 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Victor Udeh.

"The Governor of Enugu State in the exercise of his power (Prerogative of Mercy) under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and in consultation with the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Enugu State, has granted various forms of Prerogative of Mercy as presented below to the following convicts (of state offences) in the correctional centres in Enugu State," Mr Anichukwu quoted part of the letter.

He did not mention the names of the inmates freed by the governor.

The media aide said the approval of the seven inmates' release was subject to a one-year parole, given that they had spent "substantial parts of their jail terms" for various offences.

He said Governor Mbah granted pardon to one other inmate on one-year parole because he had spent part of his five-year jail term for contempt of court and equally purged himself of the contempt.

"The decision was also subject to reports of proven reform in character, ability to reintegrate with the society having possessed or learnt some productive skills, and following a recommendation by the Correctional Services and the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the State Attorney-General and commissioner for justice," Mr Anichukwu said.

He said membership of the council comprises representatives of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation, and the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace, among other reputable justice sector institutions.

Constitutional provision

Mr Anichukwu noted that Mr Mbah's decision was in line with the law, quoting Section 212 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"Section 212 (2), however, provides that the powers of the governor under subsection (1) shall be exercised after consultation with an advisory council of the state on the prerogative of mercy as may be established by law of the state," he added.

