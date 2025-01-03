Nigeria: Group Warns of Rising Technology Facilitated Gender-Based Violence

2 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

Technology-facilitated gender-based encompasses various forms of abuse enabled by technology, such as cyberstalking.

A non-profit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI), has raised concerns about the rising threat of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) in Nigeria.

WDSFAI, in an article by its Executive Director, Nafisat Bakare, highlighted the devastating consequences of TFGBV on victims, predominantly women, who "often experience psychological trauma, reputational harm, and economic losses."

"The consequences of TFGBV are profound," noted Ms Bakare. "Victims may feel forced to conform to societal expectations, often against their will, to avoid further harassment or stigmatisation."

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), TFGBV is an act of violence perpetrated by one or more individuals that is committed, assisted, aggravated and amplified in part or fully by the use of information and communication technologies or digital media, against a person based on their gender.

TFGBV encompasses various forms of abuse enabled by technology, such as cyberstalking, online harassment, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, doxxing, and other acts aimed at causing harm, fear, or shame.

Prevalence of GBV despite VAPP Act

The article cited data showing that between January and May 2024, at least 6,142 cases of gender-based violence were reported across various Nigerian states, despite the existence of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

Ms Bakare also pointed out that despite the VAPP Act and other legal frameworks, Nigeria's response to TFGBV remains inadequate.

She said, "The VAPP Act, while progressive, is not universally adopted across all states, leaving significant gaps in protection for women and girls.

"Moreover, existing laws often fail to address the unique challenges posed by technology-enabled abuse. For instance, cyberstalking and online harassment laws are either outdated or poorly enforced, and there is a lack of specialised training for law enforcement on handling TFGBV cases.

"Also, victims often face stigma and blame when reporting incidents, further discouraging them from seeking justice. The digital divide also plays a role, as many women in rural areas lack access to information about their rights or the means to report abuse."

Scarcity of data

Ms Bakare also identified the scarcity of data on TFGBV in Nigeria as a significant barrier to effective intervention.

"Comprehensive, localised research is needed to understand the scale and nature of the problem," she said.

"This data can inform the development of targeted policies, public awareness campaigns, and support services.

"Collaboration between academia, CSOs, and government agencies is essential to bridge this gap and ensure that interventions are evidence-based."

More recommendations

According to Ms Bakare, to combat TFGBV in Nigeria, a multi-faceted approach is necessary, involving government, civil society, technology companies, and the public.

She said that the government must ensure universal adoption and enforcement of the VAPP Act and other relevant laws, adding that existing legislation should be updated to address the unique challenges of TFGBV, and law enforcement agencies should receive specialised training.

She also suggested that technology companies must create safe online spaces by implementing effective content moderation, providing transparent reporting mechanisms, and collaborating with local organisations to address TFGBV.

"Victims of TFGBV need access to counseling, legal aid, and other support services. Government and CSOs should collaborate to establish and expand these services, ensuring they are accessible to all, regardless of location or socioeconomic status," Ms Bakare added.

