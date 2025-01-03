Senegal: Prime Minister Sonko Admires Gambia's Marble Voting System

The prime minister of Senegal, Ousman Sonko, expressed admiration for the Gambia marble voting system as he delivered his government's plan of action before the legislature in Dakar, on Friday, 27th December 2024.

Answering the question of how to improve Senegal's electoral system, Prime Minister Sonko suggested that his country should consider the system that the Gambia is using, saying The Gambia has a system of marble voting which is "cost-effective, very simple, and also almost inviolable. This is a system that I would even suggest to be used in Senegal."

"Indeed, these remarks should be food for thought for Gambians who are canvassing for a change in our electoral system," some groups of Gambians expressed.

Notwithstanding, several times The Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has expressed the desire to bring about a paper ballot system, but now a neighbouring country has expressed admiration for The Gambia marble voting system.

In brief, Hassoum Ceesay, a historian and curator affirmed: "Indeed, it is a very interesting thing seeing people from another country interested in our voting system. History tells us that the marble voting system was introduced as far back as 1960 and it has been used to remove PS Njie in the 1960 elections and Ex-President Yahaya Jammeh in the 2016 elections,"

