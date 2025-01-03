Gambia: New Year 2025 - The Nation Must Decide

For every Gambian to express his/ her views/ opinion on aspects of the running of the country, in a constructive manner is both a patriotic duty and moral obligation. A listening government becomes a successful government. A listening population becomes a conscious and politically matured population.

It enhances policy decisions, National unity, National cohesion, peace and stability which are fundamental ingredients in a democratic dispensation. Except for those who are more interested in their pockets than the National interest, this is the way forward to a better Gambia. This notwithstanding, we welcome the new year with great optimism that the debates about public policy and politics in the past two to three years, will this preelection year be translated into political decisiveness, economic turnaround , social advancement and a truly restructured and reorganized system of governance that is in the best public interest.

It is common knowledge that whilst President Barrow had shown a big heart to develop the country and steadfastly pushed for more projects, there are certain public officials both at the central and local government levels and institutions that continue to embarrass the government, tarnish the image of the country, allegedly involved in widespread corruption in the system, failed to efficiently and effectively deliver their mandates to the satisfaction of the people and to the Nation for that matter. To ensure this undesirable atmosphere stops and to ensure that the system works to the benefits of Gambians, requires serious commitments to a new National Order.

This COMMITMENT by all stakeholders in society, calls for coequal responsibility between the government and the political leadership, between the government and the people and between the government and the private sector. This commitment calls for the finalisation of a new constitution for the third republic. This commitment calls for an end to political procrastinations, sycophancy that distorts the distinction between a government and a Party and between religion and the State. This commitment calls for the long awaited appointments of an Anti Corruption Commission to enhance good governance and public accountability.

This commitment calls for the reforms of the electoral laws to enhance the democratic process and to eliminate the fears of political malpractices in the system. This commitment calls for an end to impunity in the system and to solidify justice delivery. This commitment calls for all pending cases before the law courts to be laid to rest in accordance with the law. This commitment calls for all cases before the Police to be acted upon in the public interest and in accordance with their oaths of office.

This commitment calls for all inquiries into the mismanagement of public funds and land abuses to be ended and for the Nation to see actions taken to deal with those found wanting and against agencies / institutions associated with such wrong doings. This commitment calls for the revamp of the Foreign Service and the Diplomatic outlook in particular. Traditional diplomacy with untrained and clueless officers can never serve the National interest. The world is moving towards economic diplomacy that brings tangible returns to a country.

This commitment calls for a retraction of the politicization of the Civil Service which kills productivity and derails the development process. This commitment calls for a review of the performing and non performing institutions and sectors of the economy and for appropriate measures to be taken to flush the dead woods with their heads out of the system. This commitment calls for a permanent cease fire between the political war in respect of the two contending political parties to smoothen the political space.

This commitment calls for Political leaders to publicly declare their intentions to seek state power in 2026 elections. This will clear the air about the confusion and people's doubts about their intentions.

This commitment calls for raising the bar for Party registration to decongest the political environment and to do away with Parties that exist only in name. This commitment calls for the Private Sector to increase employment opportunities for Gambians. The GCCI, Labour Department and MOTIE should insist on the Gambian content in all foreign businesses in the country. Immigration Department cannot turn a blind eye to foreign businesses that bring in their country's citizens in hundreds to work for them in the country in positions that citizens can occupy. In that case, let them pay expatriate taxes instead of the usual residential and alien taxes.

This commitment calls for reorganization of the sports sector and the opening of the Independence Stadium to sporting events. Gambians are very unhappy about sports development and the absence of international football matches in the country. This commitment calls for the adherence and full protection of fundamental human rights of citizens. No service agency has the right to abuse power under the law. The law of the Jungle will not prevail in democratic Gambia. This commitment calls for the country to take full control of its waters and fisheries products to the benefits of citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This commitment calls for granting voting rights to Gambians in the Diaspora in recognition of their immense contributions to the change of the system in the country in 2016 elections and for their continued significant contributions to the National economy through millions of dollars every year. This commitment calls for a review of all school fees and house rents with a view to making these affordable to Gambians.

This commitment calls for depersonalization of political leadership. Democracy will crash sooner than later if political leadership becomes personal to the holder. New Gambia calls for the transformation of the jangling discords of the Nation into a beautiful state of democratic prominence and development spotlight. On these commitments, the Nation must decide which direction to pursue from henceforth. The concerns of the people matter. The electoral outlook in 2026 will depend on the mood of the Nation and not necessarily on Party affiliation.

Remembering the media in a difficult environment