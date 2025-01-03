Gambia: Kaku Utd, Nyofelleh Utd Edgy to Clinch Late Modou Janneh Super Cup Crown

League champions, Kaku United FC and knock out winners, Nyofelleh United FC will be nervous to clutch the Late Modou Janneh Super Cup crown.

The duo are set to rub shoulders in the late Modou Janneh inter-mediate football tournament traditional curtain raiser final tomorrow, Friday, 3 January 2024 at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium at 4.30pm.

Kaku United FC will fight tooth and nail to beat Nyofelleh United FC to grab the late Modou Janneh Super Cup trophy.

Nyofelleh United FC will be resolute to defeat Kaku United FC to lift the late Modou Janneh Super Cup trophy.

Upper Class spank Lower Class in UTG-LSA Premier League

Rashid Njie organises banquet for Gunjur Utd players