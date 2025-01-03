Gambia: Rashid Njie Organises Banquet for Gunjur Utd Players

2 January 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Former Gambia U-20 midfielder, Haruna Rashid Njie, has organised a dinner for Gunjur United players at the illustrious Maline's Restaurant.

The highly-anticipated dinner brought together the Coastal Town based-club players.

Njie started his divisional football career with Gunjur United in the Second Tier of Gambian football in 2020 after his dazzling performance with Red Star FC in the 2019\2020 Coastal Town wet season biggest football festivity.

He was invited to The Gambia U-20 team in 2022 following his eye-catching performance for Gunjur United in the country's Second Tier.

Njie guided The Gambia U-20 team to the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament final where the Young Scorpions lost to Senegal 1-0 in a tightly-contested final played in Mauritania.

He also guided the Young Scorpions to the final of the 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Africa Cup of Nations where The Gambia U-20 team slipped to Senegal 2-0 in a final played in Cairo, Egypt.

Njie missed the final against the Young Terranga Lions due to his red card against Nigeria in their semi-final match.

He was part of The Gambia U-20 team that lost to Uruguay 1-0 in the round of sixteen (16) of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup hosted in Argentina.

Njie was influential for the Young Scorpions during the global cadet biggest football showpiece.

He joined Latvian Premier League side Futbola klubs RFS in December 2023 from Gunjur United.

Njie won both the league and FA Cup titles with Futbola klubs RFS in his debut season.

