Gambia: Alieu Jammeh Triumphs in Gambia Cycling Association Competition

Alieu Jammeh on Saturday 28 December 2024 won The Gambia Cycling Association cycling competition.

The exhilarating cycling competition featured over 24 cyclists.

The 124 kilometres cycling competition started from Senegambia through Airport Junction to Banjul and then to Senegambia.

The competition tested incredible athleticism and determination of local cycling enthusiasts.

Alieu Jammeh emerged victorious, crossing the finish line with joy and pride.

The victory was Jammeh's third consecutive wins in the competition.

Jammeh represented The Gambia Cycling Association in the sub-region competition and returned home with honours after showcasing his skill and precision in cycling.

The cycling competition attracted cycling fans local community, with spectators lining the streets to cheer on the cyclists.

The competition highlighted the popularity of cycling in The Gambia, with hope that it would provide a platform for local athletes to showcase their talents to compete at the high level.

The Vice President of The Gambia Cycling Association, Momodou Jallow, expressed concern that the association has yet to receive any government support, adding that their funding primarily comes from the members themselves.

Jallow outlined their key objectives, which include decentralizing cycling in the country and promoting gender equality in sports.

The President of the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), Bai Dodou Jallow, emphasised his office's commitment to support The Gambia Cycling Association in its efforts.

Jallow praised the association for creating a platform where cyclists can demonstrate their talent.

The winner for the cycling competition, Alieu Jammeh, stated that dedication and regional experience earned him the victory in the just concluded cycling competition.

He called on government to support him in his preparations for the 2024-2025 cycling championship to be hosted in Rwanda from September 21st to 28th September 2025.

Alieu Jammeh, Ousman Janneh and Sajor Ceesay are all expected to represent The Gambia in the global biggest event.

Meanwhile, all participants of The Gambia Cycling Association cycling competition received certificates for their involvement.

