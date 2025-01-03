Gambia: Upper Class Spank Lower Class in UTG-LSA Premier League

2 January 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Upper Class on Saturday hammered Lower Class 8-2 in the on-going University of The Gambia Law Students' Association Premier League match played at the Francaise School Football Field in Kanifing.

Upper Class controlled the match and made numerous goal scoring attempts.

M. Ngallan scored a hat-trick for Upper Class during the match.

S. Keita and M.L. Jallow both netted a brace each for Upper Class in the match.

A. Lowe also registered his name on the score sheet for Upper Class during the match.

Following the referee's first whistle, the match proved to be a one-sided goal harvest for Upper Class.

Following the referee's first whistle, the match proved to be a one-sided goal harvest for Upper Class.

A. Kebba scored a brace for Lower Class in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for the Lower Class students.

Alieu Jammeh triumphs in Gambia Cycling Association competition

Kaku Utd, Nyofelleh Utd edgy to clinch Late Modou Janneh Super Cup crown

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.