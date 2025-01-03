Gambia: Upper Class Spank Lower Class in UTG-LSA Premier League

Upper Class on Saturday hammered Lower Class 8-2 in the on-going University of The Gambia Law Students' Association Premier League match played at the Francaise School Football Field in Kanifing.

Upper Class controlled the match and made numerous goal scoring attempts.

M. Ngallan scored a hat-trick for Upper Class during the match.

S. Keita and M.L. Jallow both netted a brace each for Upper Class in the match.

A. Lowe also registered his name on the score sheet for Upper Class during the match.

Following the referee's first whistle, the match proved to be a one-sided goal harvest for Upper Class.

A. Kebba scored a brace for Lower Class in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for the Lower Class students.

