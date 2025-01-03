Liberia: New Medical Organization Launched

-Executive Director admonishes nurses, midwives to uphold ethics of the profession despite challenges

Nurses and Midwives in Charge (NMIC) Liberia has officially kicked off its initiative in Ganta, Nimba County. Established in 2022 by Dr. Nyempu Karmue-Hall in Florida, USA, Nurses In Charge NMIC is a global faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering nursing professionals worldwide.

NMIC is now registered as Nurses In Charge (NIC) Liberia and has set up branches in Bong and Nimba counties. Nurses make up over fifty percent of the global healthcare workforce and play a crucial role in shaping the profession.

NIC recognizes nurses' full potential and aims to empower them to take control of their careers, communities, and healthcare systems they work in.

Dr. Nyempu Karmue-Hall's vision for NIC is to unlock nursing's potential in Liberia and create a brighter future for the profession. Before the launch, NIC conducted a national tour to showcase nurses' contributions to healthcare across the country.

This tour included workshops for professional development and aimed to gather feedback to guide NIC's impact in the field. The outreach effort focused on empowering nursing educators and institutions to shape the upcoming nurse workforce.

She believes empowering nursing instructors and institutions will ultimately empower the next generation of nurses entering the profession.

Dr. Hall's inspiration for NIC stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing the critical need for stronger connections among nurses. She highlighted that nurses are often undervalued despite their significant role in healthcare.

The organization aims to demonstrate to nurses that they have the authority and capability to drive positive change in healthcare and are leaders in their field.

The launch event celebrated nurses' invaluable contributions to Liberia's healthcare system. The ceremony featured a parade in Ganta on Sunday, December 29, where nurses were honored for their service to the nation.

Keynote speaker Ms. Norah Keah emphasized the importance of networking and building a robust global nursing community. She addressed the issue of underpayment and urged nurses to uphold their professional standards despite salary challenges.

The NMIC chapter I co-chair pointed out that nurses in Liberia have been underpaid despite their immense contributions to saving lives in the Country.

She admonished nurses to continue to uphold their profession strongly despite the many challenges regarding salary disparity.

Bomi County Health Team Officer, Dr. Annette Brima-Davis, lauded the administration of the Nurses and Midwives in Charge Liberia for organizing such a unique program in Liberia.

She re-echoed or underscored the need for nurses to pay attention to their patients at the various health facilities.

Nimba County Chairperson Everlyn Yengiyoe described the program's launch as a new era for nurses and midwives in Liberia.

She lauded NMIC's stakeholders for organizing such a historic occasion, "which marks an important moment for nurses in Liberia and beyond."

She stressed the importance of the nursing profession thus expressing their full commitment to the success of the program in Liberia.

The occasion provided a platform for nurses to share insights on the healthcare system's challenges and developments. The participants' march raised awareness about the vital roles nurses and midwives play in society.