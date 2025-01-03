Liberia: LNP Launches Investigation Into Boulevard Palace Manager's Death

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has initiated an investigation into the death of Anwar Futloo, the General Manager of Boulevard Palace Hotel, amidst uncertainties surrounding whether the incident was a suicide or involved foul play.

During a press briefing at the police headquarters, Inspector General Gregory Coleman disclosed that initial indications point towards suicide, although the case is still under review.

Coleman reported that Futloo was said to have visited a Humanitarian Home on 9th Street on December 31, where he allegedly ingested a cleaning substance inside a bathroom, leading to cries for help and subsequent discovery of his body by security personnel.

"The screams from the bathroom alerted security personnel, who rushed in and found him lying on the floor," Coleman indicated.

Prior to this incident, it is alleged that Mr. Futloo had acquired the cleaning substance from a nearby supermarket.

The police chief mentioned that a coroner's inquest will provide more information as the inquiry unfolds, with individuals of interest identified and currently being scrutinized.

Meanwhile, the mysterious death of Futloo, South African, has unveiled what many are calling a potential political scandal of seismic proportions.

One of many theories emerging since his death ties his demise to explosive allegations involving Liberia's top officials and an incriminating video allegedly captured in Room 1026 of the luxurious Boulevard Palace Hotel.

Futloo was found unresponsive on Monday evening at a residence on 9th Street, Sinkor, following what police believe was the ingestion of caustic soda, a highly corrosive chemical. Despite emergency medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

Sources close to the deceased allege that Futloo had been under significant pressure from his employer, Sam Halabi, who allegedly instructed him to meet with an associate at the residence shortly before his death. This meeting has become the focal point of a police investigation, with a security guard at the location now detained for questioning.

In light of other security matters, Inspector General Coleman also addressed an alleged arson attack on the Capitol Building, noting suspicions of foul play following a joint investigation with the Liberia Fire Service. Seeking outside expertise, the LNP has contacted the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia to request international assistance in producing an impartial report on the incident.