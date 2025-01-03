Liberia: CSA Probes Alleged Payroll Mismanagement At Lower House

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has initiated a formal investigation into serious allegations of payroll mismanagement involving multiple supplementary payrolls purportedly used to pay individuals for services rendered to the House of Representatives.

The CSA expressed deep concern over reports suggesting that some individuals listed on these supplementary payrolls may also appear on the Central Administration payroll, potentially leading to cases of double-dipping and payments to non-government employees for services not rendered.

In a statement issued by Josiah F. Joekai, Director-General of the CSA, the agency called for a thorough investigation and stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. "Preliminary information suggests that several individuals may have been paid for services that were never actually rendered," Joekai said. "This raises significant concerns about potential double-dipping and the misuse of public resources."

To ensure a comprehensive investigation, the CSA has formally requested the leadership of the House of Representatives, specifically through its Rules, Order, and Administrative Committee, to provide all supplementary payroll records in their possession.

The CSA hopes this will facilitate a detailed analysis of the payroll data, which will inform any necessary corrective actions in line with applicable laws and policies.

The CSA's concerns stem from previous efforts to curb payroll mismanagement within the government. "Several years ago, supplementary payrolls, including special allowances and honorariums, were abolished following the establishment of the National Payroll System, developed in partnership with government stakeholders," Joekai explained. "Despite this reform, the issue resurfaced recently when the CSA disapproved a proposed increase to the House's Central Administration payroll."

In a specific instance, the House of Representatives had sought to raise the payroll from the CSA-approved monthly average of $284,000.00 to $327,000.00.

The proposed $43,000.00 increase was rejected by the CSA after the discovery of fictitious names and duplicate entries in the payroll records. Joekai highlighted that this move saved the government over $500,000.00 annually, emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining proper payroll oversight.

The CSA has made it clear that any attempt to reinstate or reinitiate supplementary payrolls would pose a serious threat to public accountability and could serve as a mechanism for misappropriating government funds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We take these allegations very seriously," Joekai said. "The CSA is confident that the leadership of the House of Representatives will fully cooperate by providing all the necessary payroll documents and any additional relevant information to support the investigation."

The Civil Service Agency has urged the public to remain calm as the investigation proceeds. Joekai reassured citizens that the CSA is committed to working closely with the House of Representatives to address these serious allegations and ensure the safeguarding of public resources.