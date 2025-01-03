Liberia: Boakai Pledges Economic Growth, Institutional Reform in 2025

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has laid out an ambitious vision for Liberia in 2025, pledging to strengthen the economy, improve public services, and restore confidence in government institutions. In his New Year's address, the President vowed to prioritize job creation, fight corruption, and ensure that every Liberian benefits from the nation's wealth and resources.

Addressing the nation from Monrovia, President Boakai struck a tone of determination and optimism, assuring Liberians that his administration's development strategy, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, would deliver tangible improvements in their lives.

"Our economy must grow, and it must grow for everyone," the President declared. "We are committed to creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and ensuring that our natural resources work for the benefit of all Liberians--not just a privileged few."

President Boakai acknowledged the economic challenges that have persisted over the years but emphasized that 2025 marks a fresh opportunity for transformation. He pledged targeted investments to stimulate entrepreneurship and attract both domestic and foreign investors.

"We must empower our people with opportunities," he said. "By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, especially among our youth, we can build a Liberia that thrives on its own potential."

Institutional reform also featured prominently in the President's message. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transparency and accountability, calling it the foundation of good governance.

"We cannot afford to tolerate corruption or inefficiency in our public institutions," Boakai warned. "Every Liberian deserves a government that they can trust--a government that acts with integrity and delivers results."

The President highlighted the critical role of education and healthcare in Liberia's development, promising to expand access to quality services in both sectors.

"Education and healthcare are not luxuries; they are rights," he said. "We will ensure that every Liberian, regardless of their background, can access the tools and support they need to succeed."

President Boakai extended a special message to Liberia's youth, recognizing their potential as a driving force for the nation's future.

"To the young people of Liberia, I see your energy, your dreams, and your hunger for change," he said. "This administration is committed to creating an environment where you can thrive, lead, and make a lasting impact."

He also underscored his administration's commitment to gender equity, pledging to uphold the rights of women and girls and ensure their full participation in all aspects of national development.

As the country embarks on a new year, President Boakai called on all Liberians to embrace unity and collective effort to achieve shared goals.

"Let 2025 be the year we come together as one nation," he urged. "Our diversity is our strength, and our progress depends on our ability to work together toward a common purpose."