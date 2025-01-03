Liberia: Rep Fahnbulleh Donates 33 Motorbikes to Youth, Fulfilling Key Campaign Promise

Bong Mines, Bong County -- in fulfillment of his campaign promises, Bong County District #7 Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh on Sunday donated 33 brand-new TVS motorbikes to youths in the district. The donation ceremony, held in Bong Mines, was marked by jubilation and applause from the community.

The motorbikes were given free of charge, with no financial obligations imposed on the recipients. Representative Fahnbulleh emphasized that the initiative was aimed at empowering the youth, fostering economic independence, and improving transportation within the district.

"These bikes will strengthen the youth of the district and better enable them to support themselves while improving transportation for our people," Fahnbulleh remarked during the event.

Motorbikes are a vital mode of transportation across Liberia, especially in rural areas like Fuamah and Sanoyea districts. Their affordability and versatility make them essential for mobility and economic activities in underserved regions.

"I take my campaign promises very seriously, and I want to thank the youth of this district for what they did in supporting me during the elections," Fahnbulleh told the energized crowd. "This is my way of saying thank you to all of you."

Later, the lawmaker took to Facebook to reiterate his commitment to youth empowerment. "Today, I took a significant step in fulfilling my campaign promises to the motorcycling community," he wrote. "In an effort to support and empower the youth in District #7 (Fuamah and Sanoyea), I provided thirty motorbikes to help them pursue opportunities for entrepreneurship and mobility. By equipping them with these motorbikes, I hope to encourage independence and foster a spirit of innovation among the youth in our community. Free! Free!! Free!!! FOF."

The donation was met with overwhelming excitement, as many youths took to the streets to celebrate. Videos and photos circulated on social media showed beneficiaries jubilantly riding their new motorbikes.

Junior Kaya Kollie, head of the concerned motorcyclists in the district, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Fahnbulleh during the ceremony. "Today, we want to thank our lawmaker because others have used us and abandoned us once they won," Kaya Kollie said. "We are overjoyed because what you have done for us, no other person has done. You are our honorable for life."

Alfred Cephus, a beneficiary, echoed similar sentiments on Facebook. "Thank you so much, Hon. Fahnbulleh. The people of District #7 are proud of you. Giving thirty bikes away with no cost attached is not something easy to do. God is going to definitely pay you back."

Representative Fahnbulleh is no stranger to youth empowerment and advocacy. A longtime civil society leader, he has a history of challenging labor exploitation, particularly at China Union, which operates an open-pit mining concession in the district.

Fahnbulleh campaigned on a platform centered on empowering youth and holding corporate entities accountable for their obligations to affected communities. After his election, he promptly raised concerns about China Union's neglect of concession responsibilities, leading to an investigation by the House of Representatives.

The investigation uncovered multiple violations, and China Union was fined accordingly. By mid-2024, the company began fulfilling its obligations, including funding scholarships, providing medical supplies to Bong Mines Hospital, and rehabilitating community roads as stipulated in its Mineral Development Agreement.

On Saturday, the Haindii United Women honored Representative Fahnbulleh for what they described as his "excellent leadership" in 2024. The women's group commended him for his transparency, integrity, and dedication to the district's development.

"Foday Fahnbulleh is young, humble, and a leader who embodies the principles of good governance," the group stated. They specifically praised his ability to address longstanding community issues, hold powerful corporations accountable, and deliver on promises that directly impact the lives of his constituents.

One of the reasons cited for the honor was Fahnbulleh's efforts to ensure that China Union adhered to its obligations under the Mineral Development Agreement, resulting in tangible benefits for the district. The group also highlighted his responsiveness to the needs of women and youth, as evidenced by initiatives like the motorbike donation.

In response to the recognition by the Haindii United Women, Representative Fahnbulleh expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of District #7.

"I am deeply humbled and honored by the recognition from you the Haindii United Women," Fahnbulleh said in a statement. "This acknowledgment strengthens my resolve to continue advocating for the rights and development of our people, especially the youth and women who are the backbone of our community."

He added, "Leadership is about service, transparency, and accountability. I am committed to ensuring that the voices of our people are heard and their needs are met. This honor is not just for me but for all of us who believe in building a better future for District #7."

Fahnbulleh also emphasized the importance of collaboration with community groups like the Haindii United Women to drive sustainable development in the district. "Together, we can achieve more," he stated, thanking the group for their unwavering support and encouragement.

Across Fuamah-Saniyea, Rep Fahnbulleh's actions are earning him widespread admiration and reinforcing his reputation as a leader dedicated to uplifting his community