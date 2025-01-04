Nigeria: 2025 - Mouktar Urges Collective Efforts for Progress Amid Plot to Destabilise Football in FCT

Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association (FA), Mouktar Adam Mohammed, has emphasised the importance of collective efforts in building a sustainable football development that will make FCT a hub of soccer excellent.

Mouktar, in his New Year message, called on football stakeholders in FCT to reflect on the lessons of the past year and embrace 2025 with an ambitious agenda for the future of football in the nation capital.

He said the progress recorded in 2024 in the area of grassroots football development, youth programs, enhanced women's football and governance structures were made possible through the unwavering dedication of the board members, stakeholders and partners.

The call is coming amidst allegations and counterclaims by some unscrupulous elements to cast aspersions on once a peaceful and progressive football community under the leadership of Mouktar Mohammed. Known for his open-door policy and commitment to fairness, Mouktar's tenure has garnered goodwill from stakeholders across the football fraternity as recent events paint a picture of deliberate sabotage and unrest orchestrated by unscrupulous elements.

At the heart of the issue was the controversial Abaji bye-election. Despite initial tensions and allegations of high-handedness, Mouktar displayed remarkable magnanimity by allowing a board member to contest without resigning--a gesture meant to ensure peace and transparency. However, this same individual and his associates turned the election process into a theater of intimidation and violence. From threats against the FA Secretary to the shocking discovery of a knife on the premises, the actions of these individuals revealed a dangerous quest for power at any cost.

But despite the provocations, Mouktar remained steadfast in his commitment to fairness and due process. Even as abuses were hurled at him personally, he chose not to retaliate, instead focusing on maintaining order and integrity. The involvement of the NFF legal department as observers further validated the credibility of the process, underscoring the chairman's determination to uphold the values of the FCT FA.

While their continued attacks on him reveal a deeper fear of accountability and exposure, Mouktar chose to focus on future of football in FCT, expressing confidence that 2025 would usher in brighter days for both FCT and Nigeria's football as a whole.

"As we welcome 2025 with hope and determination, I extend my warmest wishes for a year of health, success, and progress for you and your families. This is a moment to reflect on our achievements, address our challenges, and outline an ambitious agenda for the future of football in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"In 2025, we will elevate FCT football to unprecedented heights, guided by three core pillars: Development, Innovation, and Inclusivity.

"1. Grassroots Empowerment: Launching the FCT Youth Football League, a platform for talent discovery and mentorship. Strengthening school and community football programs to build a robust pipeline of future stars.

"2. Infrastructural Growth: Partnering with the private sector to upgrade and expand football facilities across the FCT. Implementing sustainable solutions to ensure accessibility and maintenance of pitches.

"3. Women's Football Revolution: Establishing an FCT Women's Football League to nurture and spotlight female talent. Providing resources and mentorship to aspiring female players and administrators.

"4. Capacity Building Introducing workshops and certifications for coaches, referees, and administrators. Collaborating with CAF, FIFA, and other stakeholders to align with global best practices.

"5. Technology and Innovation Launching a digital platform to streamline football operations, from player registration to league management. Leveraging data analytics for talent scouting and performance optimization.

"6. Community Engagement: Promoting inclusivity by engaging underserved communities in football activities. Hosting regular town hall meetings to foster transparency and collaboration."

To achieve the set goals, Mouktar urged every board member, partners and football enthusiasts alike to actively contribute towards making 2025 a landmark year for FCT football.

"Let us move forward with unwavering commitment and a shared vision to make the FCT a hub of football excellence, innovation, and opportunity. Together, we can create a legacy that inspires generations to come," he said.