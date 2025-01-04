Nigeria: Lookman Makes Serie a Team of the Year

2 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Ademola Lookman has been included in the Serie A Team of the Year following his impressive performance last year.

The Team of the Year was compiled by whoscored.com with Lookman the only Atalanta player who made the cut.

Other players who were also included are Inter Milan's trio, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglo and former Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.

It was a memorable 2024 for Lookman who helped Atalanta reach the final of the Coppa Italia and Europa League.

After losing 1-0 to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, Lookman helped Atalanta bounced back by scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final in the 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen.

He was the only African named in the 2024 Ballon d'Or award and was ranked number 14.

He closed the year by emerging CAF Player of the Year, becoming the sixth Nigerian to win the award.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.