Nigeria: Lookman Makes Serie a Team of the Year

Ademola Lookman has been included in the Serie A Team of the Year following his impressive performance last year.

The Team of the Year was compiled by whoscored.com with Lookman the only Atalanta player who made the cut.

Other players who were also included are Inter Milan's trio, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglo and former Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.

It was a memorable 2024 for Lookman who helped Atalanta reach the final of the Coppa Italia and Europa League.

After losing 1-0 to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, Lookman helped Atalanta bounced back by scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final in the 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen.

He was the only African named in the 2024 Ballon d'Or award and was ranked number 14.

He closed the year by emerging CAF Player of the Year, becoming the sixth Nigerian to win the award.