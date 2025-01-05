Nigeriens Express Trust in Police, but Highlight Corruption and Excessive Force As Failings

Growing share of citizens report feeling unsafe and fearing crime.

Key findings

More than four in 10 Nigeriens (43%) say they felt unsafe while walking in their neighbourhood at least once during the previous year, while 32% say they feared crime in their home. Both indicators have worsened sharply over the past decade. o Poor citizens are far more likely to be affected by such insecurity than their better off counterparts.

About one in 12 citizens (8%) say they requested police assistance during the previous year. Four times as many (31%) say they encountered the police in other situations, such as at checkpoints, during identity checks or traffic stops, or during an investigation. o Among citizens who asked for help from the police, 60% say it was easy to get the assistance they needed. But 39% say they had to pay a bribe. o Among those who encountered the police in other situations, about half (49%) say they had to pay a bribe to avoid problems.

An overwhelming majority (84%) of respondents say at least "some" police officers are corrupt, including 26% who say that "most" or "all" of them are involved in graft.

More than three-fourths (77%) of Nigeriens say they trust the police "somewhat" (17%) or "a lot" (60%).

Majorities say that the police "sometimes," "often," or "always" use excessive force when dealing with suspected criminals (72%) and protesters (65%) and that they at least "sometimes" stop drivers without good reason (55%).

Even so, more than half (55%) of Nigeriens say the police "often" or "always" operate in a professional manner and respect all citizens' rights. o More than eight in 10 (82%) consider it likely that the police will take reports of gender-based violence seriously.

A majority (58%) of respondents think the government is doing a "fairly good" or "very good" job of reducing crime.

Police officers are perhaps the most visible representatives of state authority at the local level, with the fundamental responsibility of safeguarding lives and property. In times of crisis or uncertainty, citizens often turn first to police stations and officers for assistance. Law enforcement personnel are expected to exemplify the highest standards of professionalism in all public interactions, whether aiding vulnerable individuals or dealing with suspected offenders.

However, Niger's police force has struggled to meet these expectations, facing widespread criticism for its conduct. Allegations of misconduct are varied and serious, ranging from the disproportionate use of force against protesters and suspected criminals to endemic corruption, all compounded by a perceived lack of accountability within the force (U.S. Department of State, 2023; Amnesty International, 2024).

This dispatch reports on a special survey module included in the Afrobarometer Round 9 (2021/2023) questionnaire to explore Africans' experiences and assessments of police professionalism. In Niger, survey findings offer mixed perceptions of the police. While a growing number of citizens report feeling unsafe and fearing crime, a majority approve of the government's performance on reducing crime.

Among respondents who interacted with the police during the previous year, a majority found it easy to obtain assistance, but many say they had to pay bribes.

While a majority of Nigeriens say they trust the police at least "somewhat," many also say that officers use excessive force and stop drivers without good reason. Overall, a slim majority say the police usually act professionally and respect citizens' rights.

Richard Kweitsu Richard Kweitsu is a PhD student in political science at the University of Florida.