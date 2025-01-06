Africa: TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 Draw to Be Conducted On 15 January in Nairobi, Kenya

6 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
  • TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship to take place from 1-28 February, 2025
  • Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania to stage eighth edition of the tournament
  • Draw to be staged in Nairobi, Kenya on 15 January, 2025

The Draw for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship ("CHAN") 2024 will be conducted at Kenyatta International Conventional Centre in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday, 15 January 2025 at 20h00 local time (17h00 GMT / 19h00 Cairo time).

The much-anticipated tournament is uniquely reserved for African footballers plying their trade in their domestic leagues and will be co-hosted Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania between 1-28 February, 2025.

The tournament will be graced by several of African football's powerhouse nations, including reigning champions Senegal, who edged 2022 hosts Algeria in the final in Algiers three years ago to lift the title for the first time.

As in previous editions, the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 promises to be a unique showcase of African football and a stepping stone for emerging talent to shine, such as Lamine Camara (21), who has since become a global star and was recently voted Young Player of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards.

Further Inquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department

