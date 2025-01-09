Africa: Win CHAN, Earn N5.4 Billion

CAF has increased the prize money for CHAN 2024 by 32%, and the winner will take home $3.5 million

Nigeria's home-based Super Eagles and their coaching team have a strong incentive to give their all at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, scheduled in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda in February.

On Tuesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that the tournament winner will receive a prize of $3.5 million (N5.4 billion).

Nigeria secured a return to the biennial tournament by defeating Ghana 3-1 on aggregate.

The team, under the guidance of Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede and Rangers coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, began training on January 6 with a 26-man squad.

In the CAF release, president Patrice Motsepe said, "We are excited about the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda 2024 and have significantly increased the prize money of the winner to USD 3.5 million, which is an increase of 75%.

"We have also increased the total prize money of the CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 to USD 10.4 million, which is a 32% increase. The CHAN is an important competition for developing and growing Africa-based football players and talented young players. It will contribute significantly to the global competitiveness of African football and CAF Competitions.

Motsepe continued, "This Competition is part of our strategy of investing in African football and making it appealing and attractive to football fans, TV viewers, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders in Africa and worldwide."

The Super Eagles have a silver and bronze medal in three participations. They will duel against Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, the DR Congo, Congo, Sudan, Zambia, Angola, and Madagascar.

Two more countries will join the above,

The draw is scheduled for 15 January at the Kenyatta International Conventional Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, and the competition will run from 1 to 28 February.