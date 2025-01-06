Liberia: LNBA Reflects On Late Ex-President Carter's Contributions to Liberia

The Liberian National Bar Association extends messages of condolences to the United States Government and the people of America for the passion of their 39th President, Jimmy Carter, while extolling the late former President for his contribution and role played in strengthening Liberia's post-war rule of law program.

The LNBA, in a statement released here over the weekend, says that it mourns the passing of the 39th President of the United States of America, President Jimmy Carter, in his 100 years.

The Bar notes that Mr. Carter will be remembered for his selfless and unflinching support to Liberia's post-conflict Rule of Law program which served as a catalyst to enhance access to Justice for all.

Former President Carter, who served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, was renowned for his unwavering commitment to human rights, democracy, and humanitarian efforts worldwide. His post-presidential endeavors, particularly through the Carter Center, have left an indelible mark on global health and peace initiatives, especially in Liberia.

Reflecting on President Carter's legacy, the LNBA notes that President Carter's dedication to promoting peace and human dignity resonates deeply with the values they hold dear in Liberia.

LNBA adds that his efforts in advancing democracy and human rights have been a beacon of hope for many nations, including Liberia.

The LNBA reflects that the Carter Center's Rule of Law Program (formerly Global Access to Information) successfully partnered with the UNBA, GOL. Civil society and international and regional bodies must improve governance and transform lives through a meaningful right to access information and justice.

It continues that the Carter Center's Rule of Law Project in Liberia successfully partnered with the Ministry of Justice and the LNBA to identify rural justice needs, develop and implement civil education messages, and immediate short-term gaps to strengthen the formal Justice System. Over time, the LNBA avers that the project expanded, partnering with different actors to deliver sustained impact.

On a specific note, the Carter Center and the LNBA, in June of 2022, executed an MoU to provide Pro-Bono Legal Assistance to citizens in need across Bong, Nimba Lofa, and Grand Gedeh Counties.

In a related development, the LNBA consoles President Joe Biden, the government, and the people of the United States of America for the irreplaceable loss of an international legal icon whose passing has left a void in the global legal community. Press Release