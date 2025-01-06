Liberia: Apm Terminals Liberia Donates to NPA

Monrovia — APM Terminals Liberia Limited has officially donated and turned over dozens of advanced digital equipment to the National Port Authority (NPA), dubbed as a gateway to the Liberian economy, to enhance the operation and digitalization goals of the institution.

The groundbreaking gesture to the NPA Digital Automation Initiative is part of APM Terminals Liberia Limited's social corporate responsibility.

The initiative also seeks to increase the NPA's revenue generation within the 2025 fiscal year, as well as security surveillance and improved communication.

The gesture aligns with the NPA's commitment to modernizing port operations and enhancing efficiency through advanced technology.

Items donated include 30 pieces of laptop, 30 pieces of monitors, keyboards and, 30 pieces of mouse, 65-inch television sets, and radio sets, among others.

The official turnover ceremony which was held over the weekend in the conference room of the Managing Director of the NPA, was graced by employees of both NPA and APM Terminals Liberia Limited.

The Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia Limited, Clay Cran, underscored his company's unwavering commitment to the partnership with the NPA.

Mr. Cean said, "This presentation is a testament to APM Terminals' continued support for the NPA's transformative agenda, and we remain dedicated to fostering innovation and operational excellence."

Receiving the equipment, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority, Sekou A.M. Dukuly, said the donation was achieved through serious managerial discussions and patriotic negotiations on behalf of the Government of Liberia.

Director Dukuly highlighted the significance of such collaboration in achieving the NPA's strategic objectives while emphasizing the need for even greater cooperation.

According to him, the support demonstrates the potential for impactful partnerships. As a director, he looks forward to fostering a more robust and mutually beneficial relationship with APM Terminals.

"This is a great accomplishment at the NPA today, under my managerial watch as the Management of APM Terminals, for the first time in nearly 14 years of concession operations at the Freeport of Monrovia, handed over 112 digital (IT) equipment," he narrated.

However, Dukuly expressed profound gratitude to APM Terminals for their invaluable contribution.

"The donated equipment is expected to significantly enhance the NPA's digitization efforts, streamlining operations of the APM Terminals in a digital interface with the Port. We want to express our profound gratitude to APM Terminals for their invaluable contribution", Mr. Dukuly expressed.