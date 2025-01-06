Liberia: Son Sent to Jail for Alleged Murder of Father Over Christmas Money

The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice, presided over by Stipendiary Magistrate Ben L. Barco, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, ordered the detention of 39-year-old Amos B.J. Johnson on charges of murdering his father, Eli B. Johnson, over a dispute concerning Christmas money.

According to the police charge sheet, the tragic incident occurred on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024, in the Bassa Town community in Paynesville. The charge sheet revealed that Johnson's sisters accused him of killing their father after the latter allegedly refused to give him money for the holiday.

The investigation detailed a troubling history of alleged harassment, with Amos Johnson reportedly threatening his father on multiple occasions. Police findings indicated that Johnson often pressured his father for money, threatening dire consequences if his demands were not met.

On the night of December 24-25, 2024, father and son were at their home when the incident reportedly took place. Investigators noted that Johnson was later seen with blood and scratches on his hands and face, consistent with signs of a physical altercation. When questioned by a resident, Ogrady M. Dagher, about the blood, Johnson initially claimed it was the result of a motorbike accident. Later, he contradicted himself, alleging he had fallen on the stairs while retrieving clothes.

Community member Vasco Hengbetus reported asking Johnson about his father's whereabouts on Christmas Day. Johnson allegedly became aggressive, threatened Hengbetus with a rock, and fled the scene. He sought refuge at the Red Light Police Station in Paynesville, where he was subsequently arrested.

Witnesses and police accounts corroborated that Amos Johnson was the last person seen with his father. The lifeless body of Eli B. Johnson was discovered in his room, with investigators determining that a rock was used to fatally strike his head.

Despite the mounting evidence, Johnson has denied any involvement in his father's death, claiming no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Based on the evidence and statements gathered, including testimony from witnesses and Johnson's contradictory accounts, police have formally charged him with murder under Chapter 14, Section 14.1 of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

The case now moves forward in the judicial system, with the defendant awaiting trial while in detention.