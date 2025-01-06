Liberia: FDA Staff Allege Misuse of U.S.$1.4m Forestry Funds

Monrovia — Aggrieved employees of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) have accused management of withholding their allowances and mismanaging funds intended for the Legality Verification Department (LVD), a critical project tasked with ensuring compliance in Liberia's logging sector.

According to the disgruntled staff, who requested anonymity, LVD operations have stalled due to the lack of roadworthy vehicles and unpaid allowances, including a daily sustenance allowance (DSA) and an additional monthly allowance of US$300 per person.

"We used to receive US$300 at the end of every month for our allowance, along with extra bonuses such as the DSA whenever we traveled to the forests where logging companies operate. But everything has stopped without explanation. They are eating the money while we suffer," one aggrieved employee said in an interview.

The LVD, also known as the Chain of Custody, is an FDA project responsible for verifying that concessionaires engaged in logging and transporting timber for commercial purposes comply with regulations. It also ensures that revenues are remitted to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for the country's socioeconomic development. According to the LRA, the project received US$1,469,310 for the 2024 fiscal year.

The LRA disburses funding to the FDA for the LVD through the United Bank for Africa (UBA), based on approval from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP). However, the aggrieved staff allege that this funding, which was previously used exclusively for LVD operations, has been diverted by FDA management for unrelated purposes.

"They are using the money to buy fuel for the generator, even though there's a separate budget for that. They also bought four pickups and distributed them to other departments, leaving LVD with nothing," the employees alleged.

They further claimed that under the leadership of former FDA Managing Director C. Mike Doyen, the monthly allowance was reduced from US$300 to US$125, and payments stopped altogether over three years ago without justification.

The staff also criticized the government's failure to replace the services of Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), a Swiss multinational company previously employed to manage LVD operations. Since SGS ceased its involvement, they say, there has been no progress in staff welfare or access to essential tools.

SGS, a globally recognized benchmark for quality, integrity, and regulatory compliance, had provided inspection, testing, verification, and certification services to the FDA. Its departure left the LVD's continuity entirely in the hands of the government.

Alleged Salary Disparities

Another allegation leveled against FDA Managing Director Rudolph Merab and his senior management team is the inequitable pay for staff with similar qualifications and responsibilities.

"Drivers' pay used to be US$360, but now we no longer understand what is happening. Some receive US$160, others US$225, and some still get US$360. This is unfair, and we are not happy," said one of the employees.

The employees accused Deputy Managing Director for Commercial and Technical Services Gertrude Korvah Nyaley and FDA Comptroller Isaac Kippie of colluding to misappropriate salary deductions. They claim the two withdraw the deducted amounts from the bank but provided no evidence to substantiate their allegations.

Additionally, they accused Madam Nyaley of nepotism, alleging she employed relatives and placed them on the payroll with monthly salaries of US$500 each. However, this investigation found no evidence of such employment but remains committed to reporting if verified.

Deputy Managing Director for Administration and Finance Victor Kpaiseh was also accused of misusing money collected from FDA checkpoints. Employees alleged he has an associate, identified only as Amos, who collects checkpoint revenues in cash and delivers them to him. They claim this money is neither deposited into any FDA account nor used for operational costs.

The employees reiterated that four new pickups were purchased with LVD funding but were assigned to other departments.

FDA Management's Response

The Liberian Investigator contacted top FDA officials accused of wrongdoing. Each denied the allegations.

Managing Director Rudolph Merab said LVD funds are used at management's discretion based on pressing needs, contrary to the accusations.

"LVD, which is the Chain of Custody, was once operated by SGS under FDA control. It is not true that there was or is a US$300 monthly allowance for any employee. If that were true, it would be illegal, but I know it is not," Merab stated.

He further alleged that FDA's payroll had been inflated with ghost names and partisan appointees incapable of performing their duties.

"They have always received their fair per-diem. The issue is that some are dishonest. For example, if they are assigned 28 days to work in the field, they complete it in 12 days, return home, and continue receiving allowances for the full 28 days," he claimed.

Merab clarified that the US$1.4 million allocated for LVD operations is approved and remitted through the MFDP, not the LRA.

Contrary to Merab's statement, the LRA confirmed it disburses LVD funding through the banking system. "The LRA is reviewing the LVD/FDA financial and expenditure reports as a prerequisite for releasing payments in accordance with the approved FY2024 budget of US$1,469,310," its communication department stated.

The LRA emphasized that its role is limited to reviewing expenditure reports and disbursing funds. It dismissed allegations linking it to the FDA employees' grievances as baseless.

Deputy Managing Directors Nyaley and Kpaiseh also denied all accusations. Nyaley challenged her accusers to provide evidence of nepotism and salary interference.

"Employees receive their pay directly through the bank. The verification process revealed ghost workers on FDA's payroll, not the interference claimed," Nyaley said.

Kpaiseh described allegations of misappropriating checkpoint revenues as false. He said the funds are saved in a mobile money account, controlled by central administration, and used for operational needs.